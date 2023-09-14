1 Pound of Mild Ground Italian Sausage

1 Package of 16oz Gnocchi

2 Cups of Baby Spinach

2 Cans(14.5oz) of Petite Diced Tomatoes

1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

3 Tbsp Italian Seasoning (I prefer using the McCormick Italian Seasoning Herb Grinder)

1 Yellow Onion Sautéed in Butter

1 Cup of Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 Cup of Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese

Fresh Parsley or Parsley Flakes

Cook the ground Italian sausage in a pan and then set aside. Sautee the chopped onion in about 1 tablespoon of butter for about five minutes. Cook the gnocchi in a pot per the package instructions. After draining the gnocchi, add it into the ground sausage and return the pan back to heat. Add in all spices, mozzarella cheese and spinach. Do not worry about chopping the spinach into small pieces as it will wilt down.

Once ready to serve, put into a bowl and top the parsley and then freshly grated parmesan cheese.