Ingredients:

Pasta of Choice (I went with Rotini, but you can also do lasagna style and cut them up)

1 Can Beef Broth

2 Cans Chicken Broth

1 Can of Fire Roasted Garlic Tomatoes

1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Pound of Lean Ground Beef

1 Pound of Mild Ground Italian Sausage

2 Bottles of Marinara Sauce (48oz Total)

1/4 Tsp of Oregano, Parsley & Basil

1/4 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes (Optional)

3 Tbsp Tomato Paste

2 Garlic Cloves

1 Medium Yellow Onion

Topping for the Soup:

8 Oz. Ricotta Cheese

1/2 Cup of Grated Parmesan Cheese

1/2 Cup Grated Mozzarella Cheese

1 Tbsp Flavor Infused Olive Oil (I went with Tuscan)

1 Tsp Italian Seasoning

Chop onion into small bites and sauté in olive oil for about 5-8 minutes, until tender and slightly translucent. Add in fresh minced garlic and stir for about 30 seconds. Then add in all marinara sauce.

Begin adding in all other ingredients (spices, broths, beef and sausage, roasted tomatoes, pepper flakes, heavy cream) and stir well.

Mix all ingredients to make the topping for the soup. Ladle soup into a bowl then spoon on the cheese topping and serve with fresh basil on top.

