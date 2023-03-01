Ingredients:

Flank Steak Sliced Thinly (Against the Grain)

2-3 Minced Garlic Cloves

1 Tbsp Fresh Minced Ginger

1/4 Cup of Beef Broth

5 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar (Or White Vinegar)

5 Tbsp Soy Sauce

2 Anaheim or Poblano Peppers, Sliced Julienne Style (Use Aji Amarillo to be authentic)

1 Red Onion Cut Into Long Pieces

2 Regular or Roma Tomatoes, Diced

2 Russet Potatoes, Cut into Chunks or Slices

5 Diced Green Onions

Cooked White Rice

Cilantro

Oil of Choice (Canola, Avocado, Olive)

Herbs de Provence

Dash of Salt & Pepper

Add 3-4 tablespoons of oil into a skillet or wok and put to a medium heat. Once warm, add in flank steak to cook, flipping once, to add a sear. Once cooked, removed and add more oil. Throw in potatoes until cooked (or use an air fryer). If frying in oil, add in herbs de provence toward the end as to not burn the herbs. Once potatoes are done, remove and set aside.



Add more oil and throw in red onion. Stir every so often to cook evenly. After a few minutes, add in tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce, beef broth and vinegar. After 3-4 minutes, add meat back into the mixture and the garlic and ginger.



Add salt and pepper to taste and remove from skillet once meat has rewarmed & serve with cooked rice and potatoes. Top with chopped cilantro.