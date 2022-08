2/3 Cup of Buttermilk

1 Cup Self Rising Flour, Sifted

1 Cup of Sugar

1 Tsp Cinnamon (Optional)

1 Stick of Butter

1 Large (29 Oz) Can of Peaches with Juice



Melt butter in 9×13 cooking dish and spread on all sides using a basting brush. Add in peaches with juice



Wisk together the flour, sugar and cinnamon until well mixed then add in milk. Pour mixture over peaches but do not to try spread evenly with a spatula.



Bake in oven at 350 until top is brown, around 15-20 minutes