1 Pack of Garlic Seasoned Naan Bread (Non Garlic Works, Too)

2 Tbsp. Chili Infused EVOO

Chopped Prosciutto/Hard Salami/Coppola (One Or Use All)

1/4 Cup Basil Leaves Finely Chopped

1/2 Cup Chopped Green Onions

2 Diced Roma Tomatoes

3/4 Cup 5-Cheese Italian Blend

Balsamic Glaze

Using a basting brush, spread the chili infused EVOO over the bread. Sprinkle a little cheese on top, then begin adding toppings to your liking. Once all toppings are added, sprinkle more cheese on top to help bind the toppings.

Put into oven at 350 for about 10 minutes. Remove and drizzle over balsamic glaze.

Cut & serve.