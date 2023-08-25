5-6 Ears of Fresh Corn

1 Cup of Sour Cream (Or 1/2 Cup of Sour Cream & 1/2 Cup of Mayonnaise)

1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp Chili Powder

1 Bag of Cotija Crumbled Cheese

1/4 Cup Fresh Cilantro (Or Cilantro Paste)

Salt

Limes

Grill the corn until some of the kernels turn brown/black for a charred flavor.

Mix the sour cream (and/or mayo) in a bowl with the garlic powder, chili powder, and about 1/8 cup of cilantro (reserve the rest for presentation).

Once mixed, used a brush to apply the cream mix all over. Once covered, sprinkle on the cotija cheese and more fresh cilantro. Add a dash of salt and squeeze on fresh lime juice.