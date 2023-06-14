1 bag of Frozen Homestyle Meatballs (Around 32 Ounces)

1 Can of Cranberry Jelly with Whole Berries

1/2 Cup of Orange Juice

2 Tsp Dried Minced Onion

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1/2 Tsp Ground Ginger

1 Orange, Zested

Empty cranberry jelly into a pan and break apart so liquify it easier. Once broken apart, add in the orange juice and slowly stir as to now slosh. One well combined, add minced onion, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and ginger. Stir will and bring to a simmer. Add meatballs and stir to coat. Allow the sauce to continue to simmer so it thicken. Stir meatballs after to better coat. Once ready to serve, sprinkle on orange zest.



Notes: