Ingredients for Vinaigrette:

4 Tbsp Mustard

1/4 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar & Rice Vinegar

1 Tbsp Sugar

1 Cup of Avocado Oil

1 Tbsp Italian Seasoning

Ingredients for Salad:

16 Oz Pasta Salad Shells Boiled in Water Flavored with Better than Bullion

1 Cup of Peas / Carrots / Broccoli

1 Cup of Finely Diced Bell Peppers

1 Cup of Cherry Tomatoes, Quartered

3 Tbsp of Finely Diced Red Onion

1/4 Cup Chopped Green Onions

1/2 Cup Parmesan Cheese

After boiling noodles al dente, add in all ingredients (except cheese) and then coat with homemade vinaigrette. Let chill in the fridge for at least two hours. When serving, top with grated parmesan cheese.