1 French Baguette

2 Fresh Peaches

Ricotta Cheese

Garlic Powder

EVOO

Fresh Basil

2 Tbsp Honey

1 Tsp Chili Infused Oil

1/4 Tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

Balsamic Glaze

Cut the French baguette into small slices (about 1/4 inch thick). Top with EVOO and a dash of garlic powder. Bake in the oven at 350 until brown on top.

In a bowl, dice up the peaches into small bites and mix with honey, chili infused oil and apple cider vinegar. Stir gently with a spatula or with your hands.

Spoon on a top of ricotta cheese on top of the crostini and coat evenly. Top with the peach mixture.

Roll basil leaves and then finely slice to form strips of basil. Place one or two pieces on top of the peaches and then drizzle on balsamic glaze.