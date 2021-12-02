Baguette of French Bread
1 Garlic Clove Cut in Half
2 Peaches Diced (Cut Squared to Leave Out Core/Seeds)
Ricotta Cheese
1 Tbsp Honey
Freshly Chopped Basil
Balsamic Galze
Cut bread into small round bites and top with EVOO and toast until browned. Once done, take the garlic clove that is cut in half and gently rub a few times over the crostini. Put a dab of ricotta cheese on the crostini and then smooth with the back of the spoon. In a separate bowl, add in diced peaches and honey and mix together by hand. Put a small amount of the peaches on top of the crostini and stopped with small cuts of fresh basil and drizzle on balsamic glaze.
Peach Crostini Dessert Appetizer
Baguette of French Bread