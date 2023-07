Ingredients:

Crushed or Tidbit canned Pineapple (Drained)

2 Diced Bell Peppers (Your Choice of Color)

1 Red Onion, Diced

Jalapenos (Your Choice of How Many)

1 Roma Tomato, Diced

Juice of 1 Lime



Mix all ingredients together and serve chilled. For fancy presentation, you can carve out half a pineapple and serve inside a pineapple boat. Also, I used candied jalapenos for added flavor versus fresh or pickled.