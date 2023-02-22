2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tsp Minced Garlic

1 Large Onion, Small Dices

1 Green Pepper, Small Dices

2 Pounds Ground Beef

3/4 Cup Carrots, Minced

16 Oz Tomato Sauce with Roasted Garlic

2 Cups of Pinot Beans

2 Cups of Small Red Beans

4 Cups Beef Broth

45 Oz. Original V8 Juice

1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 Dashes of Tabasco Sauce (or to your taste)



Seasonings:

1/2 Tsp Cayenne

1 Tbsp Dried Oregano

1 & 1/2 Tbsp Cumin

1 Tbsp Black Pepper

1 Tsp Paprika

1 & 1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Cocoa Powder

3 Tbsp Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

1 & 1/2 Tsp Salt

2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

Directions:

Heat olive oil in pan and add onions and pepper and sauté for 5 minutes until they start to soften then add minced garlic.

Add meat and allow it to brown. Then add in carrots and all other seasonings and let cook for another 2 minutes.

All all other ingredients (broth, tomato sauce, cooked beans, Worcestershire, V8) ad bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and then cover. Allow to cook for 1 hour, or even longer for better flavor.

*** If using dried beans, allow to soak for 4 hours and then cook with 1/2 of a whole onion, garlic salt, pepper, and 4 slices of bacon until tender. Remove cook bacon and whole onion. ***

