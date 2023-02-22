2 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Tsp Minced Garlic
1 Large Onion, Small Dices
1 Green Pepper, Small Dices
2 Pounds Ground Beef
3/4 Cup Carrots, Minced
16 Oz Tomato Sauce with Roasted Garlic
2 Cups of Pinot Beans
2 Cups of Small Red Beans
4 Cups Beef Broth
45 Oz. Original V8 Juice
1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
2 Dashes of Tabasco Sauce (or to your taste)
Seasonings:
1/2 Tsp Cayenne
1 Tbsp Dried Oregano
1 & 1/2 Tbsp Cumin
1 Tbsp Black Pepper
1 Tsp Paprika
1 & 1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder
1 Tsp Cocoa Powder
3 Tbsp Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning
1 & 1/2 Tsp Salt
2 Tbsp Brown Sugar
Directions:
Heat olive oil in pan and add onions and pepper and sauté for 5 minutes until they start to soften then add minced garlic.
Add meat and allow it to brown. Then add in carrots and all other seasonings and let cook for another 2 minutes.
All all other ingredients (broth, tomato sauce, cooked beans, Worcestershire, V8) ad bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and then cover. Allow to cook for 1 hour, or even longer for better flavor.
*** If using dried beans, allow to soak for 4 hours and then cook with 1/2 of a whole onion, garlic salt, pepper, and 4 slices of bacon until tender. Remove cook bacon and whole onion. ***