Derby Chocolate Pecan Dip

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/4 cup butter

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 cup chopped brown sugar butter pecans **

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Shortbread cookies for dipping

Add evaporated milk, brown sugar, egg yolks and butter, in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Bring to a gentle boil over low to medium heat.

Whisk/stir often.

Cook mixture until it reaches a soft boil

Remove from heat.

Add vanilla

Add chocolate chips and pecans

Stir until chips are melted

Place in an air-tight container and refrigerate.

Serve with shortbread cookies

Brown Sugar Butter Pecans

10 oz of halved pecans

4 tbsp of butter

4 tbsp of brown sugar

Sea salt to taste

Preheat the oven to 250. Spread the pecan halves on a large baking sheet. Bake them for 15 minutes.

Cook butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once butter is melted keep stirring, until butter turns a deep brown color, you should be smelling the butter aroma at this point. Takes about 3-5 minutes. Remove pan from heat immediately. Do not overcook.

Take pecans out of oven and put into large bowl, add melted butter and brown sugar. Mix until all the pecans are well coated. Arrange pecans back onto baking sheet and bake for 15 more minutes. Take out of oven and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve warm or store in an airtight container. Chop one cup for Chocolate Pecan Derby Dip