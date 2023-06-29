1 container of whole milk cottage cheese (16oz)

¼ cup or more sweetener of your choice (I used local honey)

½ teaspoon of vanilla

1 cup of sliced strawberries fresh or frozen**

Use a an immersion blender or a high powered blender and blend cottage cheese until it is silky and smooth. Add sweetener, strawberry’s and vanilla and blend more.

Optional

**Freeze for one hour and then add more strawberries and swirl.

Pro tip

Let thaw for 10 mins or until it is easy to scoop before serving.

Top with graham crackers or you favorite toppings