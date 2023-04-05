Ingredients:

12 large boiled eggs

1 cup mayo (can substitute Greek yogurt)

1/2 teaspoon of yellow mustard

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon sugar

1 to 2 jalapenos (seeded and membranes removed then minced)

6 to 7 slices bacon chopped into bits

Use a fork to smash egg yolks to a fine crumb. Add mayo, yellow mustard, salt and sugar.

Taste for seasoning and add more mayo, mustard, salt, or sugar if needed.

Add minced jalapenos and cooked crumbled bacon into the egg mixture.

Save some extra jalapenos and bacon to sprinkle over top and you have a gorgeous and delicious side or appetizer.