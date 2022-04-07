2 Cups of Cubed Chicken Smoked from a Smoker

3 Stalks of Chopped Celery

3/4 Cup of Red Grapes Cut into Four Chunks per Grape

1/4 Cup of Chopped Pecans (if it’s cheaper to buy wholes, go that way and chop yourself)

2 Green Onions Chopped

1/2 Cup of Sour Cream

1/3 Tsp of Paprika

Mix everything together in a bowl, chill, and serve.



Raspberry vinegar for drizzle:



To make a raspberry drizzle, I got a cup and a half of fresh raspberries, 1/4 cup of sugar, and 1 cup of vinegar. In a sauce pan, mix the vinegar and sugar over heat until sugar is dissolved. Once the vinegar is about to show signs of boiling, remove the pan from the heat. Put the raspberries into a mason jar and pour over the sugar/vinegar. Let it set in the fridge for 48 hours, then strain with cheesecloth to remove raspberries and their seeds.