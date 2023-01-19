1 Container (32oz) of Reduced Sodium Chicken Broth

2 Cubes of Chicken Flavored Bouillon in 8 Cups of Water (Only if Not Using Broth!)

2 Chicken Breasts or 4 Boneless Chicken Thighs

Avocado Oil

1 Sweet (Medium) Chopped

2 Jalapenos Chopped (Seeds & Membranes Removed)

2 Minced Garlic Cloves

2 Large Limes

2 Avocados Cut into Bite Sizes

1 Cup Crumbled Goat Cheese

3/4 Cup Chopped Cilantro

1/4 Cup Chopped Green Onion

Crushed Tortilla Chips (Optional)



Boil chicken in hot water until cooked (165 Degrees). Remove and shred. Dump water from the pot.

In the pot, add in the onion with EVOO and stir as times until onion becomes soft – about 5 minutes. Add garlic and stir for about 30 seconds then add in chicken brother or bouillon mixture. Also add in shredded chicken, jalapenos, juice from limes and cilantro.

Once warmed, ladle into a bowl and top with tortilla chips, avocado and goat cheese.

