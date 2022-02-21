Tacos:



1 Bag of Extra Small Shrimp (or protein of choice)

½ tsp Ground cumin

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

½ tsp Garlic Powder

½ tsp Chili Powder

½ tsp Old Bay Seasoning

2-3 Tbsp EVOO

Shredded Cabbage Mixture

Street Taco Shells

Cilantro Lime Sauce:

1 cup Fat Free Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp Chopped Fresh cilantro (and more for garnish)

1 Minced Clove of Garlic

Juice of 1 Lime

Mix all ingredients together. For better flavor, make this a day before store in fridge overnight.

Throw in shrimp with EVOO and cook until light pink. Once pink, then add in all spices and quickly mix to not overcook the shrimp.

Lightly char taco shells with a flame by using a gas stove burner or crème brûlée torch. Put the cabbage on to a taco shell then add protein on top. Drizzle sauce over the protein and garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.

You can also add more lime juice, avocado or anything else you’d like on top!