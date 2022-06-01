Salad Ingredients:
Spinach / Arugula / Romain / Spring Mix (Your choice!)
Diced Red Onion
1 Cup Toasted Pecans
Around 10 Strawberries Diced (more or less depending on their size)
Feta Cheese Crumbles
Dressing Ingredients:
1 Cup of Balsamic Vinegar
9 Tbsp EVOO
3 Tbsp Honey
1 Tsp Dijon Mustard
Dash of Salt & Pepper
Add Poppy Seeds (Optional)
Serves About 6
After removing stems from spinach and giving a rough chop to make the leaves smaller, add into a bowl.
Dice up red onion and add into an ice water bath for 5-10 minutes to keep the onion flavor but lessen the punch that red onions offer.
While onions are in water, toast pecans for 5-10 minutes in a pan on the stove or air fryer – shake often to prevent burning and even toasting. This will add even more crunch to your salad but also offer a more nutty flavor.
Begin dicing strawberries and once done, chances are your onions and pecans are done too.
Layer salad and top with your homemade dressing.