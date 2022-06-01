Salad Ingredients:

Spinach / Arugula / Romain / Spring Mix (Your choice!)

Diced Red Onion

1 Cup Toasted Pecans

Around 10 Strawberries Diced (more or less depending on their size)

Feta Cheese Crumbles



Dressing Ingredients:

1 Cup of Balsamic Vinegar

9 Tbsp EVOO

3 Tbsp Honey

1 Tsp Dijon Mustard

Dash of Salt & Pepper

Add Poppy Seeds (Optional)



Serves About 6



After removing stems from spinach and giving a rough chop to make the leaves smaller, add into a bowl.

Dice up red onion and add into an ice water bath for 5-10 minutes to keep the onion flavor but lessen the punch that red onions offer.

While onions are in water, toast pecans for 5-10 minutes in a pan on the stove or air fryer – shake often to prevent burning and even toasting. This will add even more crunch to your salad but also offer a more nutty flavor.

Begin dicing strawberries and once done, chances are your onions and pecans are done too.

Layer salad and top with your homemade dressing.



