3 Bell Peppers (Your Choice of Color) Cut into Bite Size

1 15oz Can of Tomato Sauce

1 28oz Can of Petite Diced Tomatoes in Italian Seasoning

2 Cans of Beef Broth

1 Pound of Ground Beef

1 Medium Yellow Onion

1 Tbsp Sage

1 Tbsp Italian Seasoning

1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Freshly Chopped Parsley



NOTE:

Ground sweet Italian sausage can be used in place of ground beef.

Brown the ground beef with the chopped onion and cook until meat is done and onion is tender and translucent.

Add beef & onion mixture into a pot and add all ingredients above, except the mozzarella cheese and parsley.

Once the soup is warm and thick/thin to your desire, ladle into a bowl and top with the shredded cheese and parsley.