Ingredients:

Mini naan bread (such as Stonefire original rounds)

Sundried tomato pesto

Shredded provolone & mozzarella cheese

Sliced prosciutto

Arugula

Fresh lemon juice

Chili infused olive oil

Chopped green onion

Balsamic glaze or reduction

Spoon on sundried tomato pesto on top of the naan bread then use the back of the spoon to bread evenly. Place your desire amount of prosciutto, cheese and green onion on top then bake at 350 until cheese is melted and slightly browned for crispiness.



Remove from the oven and top with arugula. Splash on some fresh lemon juice and chili olive oil and finish off with a back and forth motion over the top with balsamic glaze/reduction.

