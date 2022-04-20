1 Can of Black Beans (Drained)

1 Can of Diced Tomatoes (Not Drained)

1 Can of Corn (Regular, Not Creamed)

1/2 Yellow Onion (Diced)

1 Cup of Rice (White or Brown)

1 Tbsp Cumin

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Chili Powder

Fiesta Blend Shredded Cheese

Sour Cream (Optional)

Fresh Limes

Cilantro (Optional)



Cook rice as directed per package instructions.



In a pan, add 1 tablespoonful of EVOO and diced onions sautéing until softened (about 5 minutes). Once cooked, remove onions and add corn. Stir frequently until corn begins to char. Once that is complete, add onions back in with black beans, diced tomatoes, and rice with all of your spices.

Still until most liquid has steamed off and service with tortillas topped with fresh squeezed lime juice, cheese and cilantro.