July is Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month. Nearly 300,000 children suffer from some form of arthritis. Normally it’s regarded as something affecting older people, but it can affect children as little as just 6 months old.

Some examples of juvenile arthritis include:

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

Juvenile Lupus

Juvenile Scleroderma

Kawasaki Disease

Mixed Connective Tissue Disease

Fibromyalgia

It’s important to learn the signs of juvenile arthritis. If left untreated, permanent damage can be done to children’s joints due to the swelling and stiffness. Symptoms may include:

Joint Pain

Swelling

Fever

Stiffness

Rash

Fatigue

Loss of Appetitie

Inflammation of the Eye

Difficulty with daily activities (walking, dressing, playing)

Visit www.arthritis.org/juvenile-arthritis to learn more about juvenile arthritis and for ways to get involved in spreading awareness.