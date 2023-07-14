July is Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month. Nearly 300,000 children suffer from some form of arthritis. Normally it’s regarded as something affecting older people, but it can affect children as little as just 6 months old.
Some examples of juvenile arthritis include:
- Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
- Juvenile Dermatomyositis
- Juvenile Lupus
- Juvenile Scleroderma
- Kawasaki Disease
- Mixed Connective Tissue Disease
- Fibromyalgia
It’s important to learn the signs of juvenile arthritis. If left untreated, permanent damage can be done to children’s joints due to the swelling and stiffness. Symptoms may include:
- Joint Pain
- Swelling
- Fever
- Stiffness
- Rash
- Fatigue
- Loss of Appetitie
- Inflammation of the Eye
- Difficulty with daily activities (walking, dressing, playing)
Visit www.arthritis.org/juvenile-arthritis to learn more about juvenile arthritis and for ways to get involved in spreading awareness.