Advocacy group calls Kentucky a cockfighting center

(WEHT)- Animal advocacy group Animal Wellness Action claims Kentucky is one of the largest centers for cockfighting in the world.

The group says seven Kentuckians are involved in the illegal trafficking and fighting of animals, alleging birds are being raised and trained to fight before being sent to the Philippines, Honduras, and 10 other states. The group is also asking for federal prosecutors to investigate.

Everything that they’re doing, with respect to the fighting, the training, the possessing of an animal for fighting, being present as a spectator, all of that is illegal. But I do think that for whatever reason, as a psychological matter, that some of these cockfighters have told themselves, it’s safe in the state Wayne Pacelle, Animal Wellness Action

State Senator Morgan McGarvey (D- Louisville) says he plans to introduce a bill next year that would make cockfighting a felony in Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

