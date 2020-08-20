AG Cameron: state cannot close religious schools complying with recommendations

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Kentucky republican candidate for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. Cameron was elected Tuesday, Nov. 5, as Kentucky attorney general, first African American to win the office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued an opinion Wednesday saying state and local officials cannot order the closure of religious schools that comply with social distancing and health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameron says the governor and other officials are prohibited from closing religiously affiliated schools in violation of the First and 14th amendments. He says it would also violate Kentucky’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

When asked about the opinion Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear said the state does not want to close any schools that are complying with guidelines.

Last week, Owensboro Catholic Schools announced it will open as scheduled with in-person learning five days a week beginning August 26, despite Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to delay classes.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)