AG, private school sue over order closing in-person classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a private school in a lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear, arguing that a school closure order not only violated state law but also the First Amendment.
Earlier this week, the Democratic governor announced that most K-12 schools must stop in-person classes beginning Monday until the new semester starts in January. The order was issued to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
According to news reports, Cameron and Danville Christian Academy on Friday asked a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order that would block Beshear’s order from being implemented.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS: