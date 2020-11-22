AG, private school sue over order closing in-person classes

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference to announce a grand jury’s decision to indict one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor on September 23, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a private school in a lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear, arguing that a school closure order not only violated state law but also the First Amendment.

Earlier this week, the Democratic governor announced that most K-12 schools must stop in-person classes beginning Monday until the new semester starts in January. The order was issued to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to news reports, Cameron and Danville Christian Academy on Friday asked a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order that would block Beshear’s order from being implemented.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: