All protest charges dropped against Kentucky lawmaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — All charges have been dropped against Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott and others arrested during a protest against the decision not to indict the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.
Scott tweeted a picture of court documents Monday afternoon with a message announcing that every felony and misdemeanor charge had been dismissed.
Louisville Metro Police encountered more than a dozen protesters Sept. 24 shortly before the city’s 9 p.m. curfew during the protests for Taylor. Scott and others were arrested as they were walking to a church that was providing refuge to protesters after curfew.
A felony rioting charge was dismissed Oct. 6.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS: