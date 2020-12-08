Beshear expects additional COVID-19 vaccines before end of 2020

FRANKFORT (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday Kentucky is expecting two additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments before the end of the year. In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December, he said during a Monday livestream.

Beshear expects more Pfizer vaccines to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month.

Beshear said Kentucky will receive approximately: 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19; 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26; and more than 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31.

Each of these doses will go to a different Kentuckian; they are the initial shots that will be followed up with a booster vaccine about three weeks later. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.

Health care workers working with COVID-19 patients, first responders, and nursing home resident and staff are expected to be the first group to get the vaccine. Afterward, Behsear anticipates teachers to be the next group.

Beshear also announced 1,972 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 10 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 202,592 cases and 2,082 deaths since the pandemic began.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

