Beshear announces agreement to promote farm tech in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an international agreement with the Dutch government and other international partners to promote farm technology in Kentucky.

The agreement announced Wednesday was initiated by AppHarvest and involves other companies that Beshear said are “reimagining the future of farming.”

It follows up on a campaign pledge Beshear made last year to promote high-tech farming in the Bluegrass State.

The partnership establishes an advisory council and launches a series of research programs, construction of “a center of excellence” and the building of additional private infrastructure similar to an AppHarvest farm set to open this fall in Morehead.

