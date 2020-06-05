Beshear believes Jefferson Davis statue should be removed from Kentucky Capitol

FILE – In this April 19 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear signed an order Friday, April 24, allowing Kentucky residents to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election, which had already been pushed back to June because of the coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Once again, the Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol rotunda is up for debate.

The statue of the Confederate president stands near the Abraham Lincoln statue inside the rotunda in Frankfort.

It was unveiled in 1936 after the United Daughters of the Confederacy rallied for it to be built. During Thursday’s briefing, Governor Andy Beshear said the statue has no place at the capitol.

“I believe that Jefferson Davis’ statue is a symbol that divides us. And even if there are those that think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historic context.”

A plaque calling Davis a “patriot” was removed from the statue in 2018.

Dozens of confederate statues and monuments are up across Kentucky, including several in western Kentucky.

They stand in Madisonville, Owensboro, Morganfield and other places, many for more than a century.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)