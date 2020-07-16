Beshear, Cameron taking COVID-19 regulations to court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Attorney General is asking a circuit court judge to block Gov. Andy Beshear from issuing any executive orders connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameron posted this on Facebook Thursday:

And Beshear responded on Facebook:

Beshear has asked separate courts to uphold some of his executive actions to combat COVID-19. In both court filings, he says Kentucky is  embroiled in “a life-and-death battle” against the coronavirus.

Last week,  Cameron’s office filed a motion in Scott County Circuit Court asking if Beshear’s order for public mask wearing complies with a restraining order issued by that court. The judge did issue a temporary restraining order that blocked pandemic restrictions at agritourism businesses.

