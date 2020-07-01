Beshear: Kentuckians should wear face masks to avoid setbacks in reopening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The importance of wearing face masks in public is being hammered home now more than ever. Some states are being forced to scale back their re-openings due to the rise in the number of cases.

During his daily briefing on Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said wearing masks is all about helping not just you, but those around you.



“It’s about caring about each other and yes, it’s about knowing it’s not comfortable, but it’s something we do for other people. It’s a sacrifice that we make. Following these rules, following all these rules is absolutely critical to make sure we don’t go the way of Florida, of Texas, and of other states, and especially now that we reopened so much this last Monday. We have a responsibility. All of us individually. To do what it takes to be reopened at this level and not cause a spike in cases. Because, if we do, and if we have to roll things back, it will be because we individual Kentuckians did not take the responsibility to make sure we followed the rules to do it safely. It’ll be on us,” said Beshear.

Governor Beshear says he has not required face masks be worn, but that he will consider that if numbers begin to surge.

