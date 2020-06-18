Beshear plans to bring back Kentucky health insurance exchange

(WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced plans Wednesday to bring back Kentucky’s health insurance exchange program, Kynect.

Beshear plans to revive the program at the start of 2022.

Kynect was started by Beshear’s father and former governor Steve Beshear. It allowed Kentuckians to purchase commercial health plans or sign up for Medicaid.

Kynect was abolished under Republican governor Matt Bevin.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

