Boaters encouraged to use extra caution on areas of Kentucky Lake in early November

(WEHT) Officials are asking boaters to exercise extra caution on the Jonathan Creek Embayment portion of Kentucky Lake during the first two weeks of November.

Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey will be using block nets to capture, tag, and track silver carp during herding efforts to determine their response The goal of the research is to find ways to increase the efficiency of mass removal efforts of these invasive fish.

Boaters will be able to pass over these nets by trimming the outboard motor up and turning it off while passing over the net. The boater may also use an object, such as a paddle, to push the net down as the boat passes over in the even the motor cannot be trimmed, but the motor must still be off. The nets will be marked with buoys and yellow flags.

(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)

