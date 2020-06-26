Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker greets people at a campaign stop at Pikeville City Park in Pikeville, Ky., on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.

Booker led by fewer than 3,000 votes as of Thursday afternoon. It’s based in part on a dominating showing so far in his hometown of Louisville.

Booker says he’s in a strong position to “bring this home” once all the votes are counted. McGrath’s campaign says it’s confident she’ll emerge as the nominee.

The winner faces an uphill battle against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)