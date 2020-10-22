Bowling Green man facing child porn charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police arrested Brandon Scott Fish, 37, Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
According to police, Fish was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation after KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch discovered him sharing child porn online.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Bowling Green, where they say they seized equipment used to facilitate the crime. The investigation is still ongoing.
Fish is charged with 20 counts of distribution of child porn. He is currently lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.
(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)
