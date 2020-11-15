Cave-in-Rock Ferry temporarily closed due to high winds

(WEHT) Due to the potential of high winds creating hazardous river conditions, the Cave-in-Rock Ferry halted operations around 7:45 Sunday morning.

Based on the weather forecast, they expect the high winds to continue well into the afternoon, and the ferry will remain closed until further notice.

The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. until 9:50 p.m., seven days a week.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: