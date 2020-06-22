Congresswoman calls for next statue in Kentucky Capitol Rotunda to be of a woman

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Now that the Jefferson Davis statue has been removed from the Capitol Rotunda, a Kentucky congresswoman is calling for the next statue to be of a woman.

State Rep. Lisa Wilner, (D) Louisville, sent Gov. Andy Beshear a letter requesting the new statue. In addition, the Kentucky House Democratic Women’s Caucus is requesting that the Rotunda have a rotating educational display of women and people of color until a statue is ready to be installed.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

