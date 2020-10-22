Crowdsourced Kentucky billboards push for “Justice for Breonna Taylor”

JEFFERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) New billboards are going up in Louisville and Lexington, crowdfunded by people around the country who want to see justice for Breonna Taylor.

The billboards call for passage of the “Justice for Breonna Taylor Act,” federal legislation that would ban the use of no-knock warrants throughout the United States. They direct viewers to callforbreonna.com, a call tool site built by Change.org to help constituents connect to their Members of Congress to push for passage of the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.

The billboards were paid for by 1,900 backers of a crowdfunding campaign led by Loralei HoJay, with many of the backers being people who signed her viral petition. All told nearly $80,000 has been raised so far to run these billboards in Kentucky.

“No American citizen should ever die the way Breonna did, and the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act would play a significant role not only in addressing this travesty, but in creating a stepping stone to address systemic flaws in our policing,” says HoJay.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

