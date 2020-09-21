Eleven Western Kentucky communities to receive grants

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield and Greenville Mayor Jan Yonts will join Governor Andy Beshear in Frankfort for an announcement on grants for 11 western Kentucky communities.

Hopkins County recently received more than $565,000 in Cares Act reimbursements for COVID-19 testing sites, PPE, and more.

Eyewitness News will have updates throughout the day from the capitol.

