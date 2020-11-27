Federal court halts part of Beshear’s COVID-19 school orders

Associated Press (AP) — A federal court has halted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent suspension on in-person classes at private religious schools, a victory for state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The decision is another development in the latest battleground between the attorney general and governor over Beshear’s pandemic restrictions since the state Supreme Court upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related mandates in an unanimous ruling on Nov. 12.

Under Beshear’s new restrictions, middle and high schools are required to continue with remote instruction until January. Elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if the county they’re located in isn’t in a “red zone,” the highest category for COVID-19 incidence rates.

