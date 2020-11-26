Federal unemployment extension for Kentuckians stops this weekend

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Extended federal unemployment aid stops this weekend in Kentucky.

This affects about 4,700 people who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The United States Department of Labor said the number of Kentuckians applying to receive the extended aid fell below the qualifying threshold, meaning the state will be barred from payments for at least 13 weeks.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

