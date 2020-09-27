Feds charge armed felon threatening Louisville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) According to a criminal complaint, on September 23, Cortez Lamont Edwards of Louisville went live on Facebook brandishing an AR variant pistol.
In the video Edwards says he is seeking $30,000 to shoot Louisville Metro Police Department officers on scene for a disturbance in the street in front of his house.
An investigation into Edwards revealed he is a convicted felon and is therefore not permitted to own a firearm.
A search warrant was executed without incident Sunday by agents from several law enforcement organizations, including Homeland Security.
Edwards has been federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
If convicted, he faced a maximum sentence of ten years, a $250,000 fine, and three years supervised release.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Possible arson in Evansville under investigation
- EPD: Anti-law enforcement message painted on office
- “Black Lives Matter” event at Four Freedoms Monument organized by local high school seniors
- Evansville carjacking suspect shot by deputies in Vermillion County
- Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office releases new details regarding Friday night manhunt