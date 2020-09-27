Feds charge armed felon threatening Louisville Police

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has announced charges for a Cortez Edwards, 29, who allegedly threatened to shoot police in a livestream. (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) According to a criminal complaint, on September 23, Cortez Lamont Edwards of Louisville went live on Facebook brandishing an AR variant pistol.

In the video Edwards says he is seeking $30,000 to shoot Louisville Metro Police Department officers on scene for a disturbance in the street in front of his house.

An investigation into Edwards revealed he is a convicted felon and is therefore not permitted to own a firearm.

A search warrant was executed without incident Sunday by agents from several law enforcement organizations, including Homeland Security.

Edwards has been federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, he faced a maximum sentence of ten years, a $250,000 fine, and three years supervised release.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)

