Filly Swiss Skydiver to run against males in Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Swiss Skydiver will become the first filly since Rachel Alexandra won in 2009 to run against males in the Preakness on Saturday. Trainer Kenny McPeek confirmed the decision. Jockey Robby Albarado will replace Tyler Gaffalione on Swiss Skydiver. Albarado won the 2007 Preakness aboard Curlin. In her only other start against males, Swiss Skydiver finished second to potential Preakness rival Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. She won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15 and finished second in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4. The draw for the 145th Preakness is Monday.
(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)
