Forty nonprofits team up for Giving Tuesday

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Forty nonprofits serving the counties of Daviess, Hancock, Mclean, Ohio, Union and Webster have partnered up for Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday occurs the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and encourages individuals to donate to numerous causes or organizations. The United Way of the Ohio Valley facilitated the nonprofits coming together for the day.

The participating organizations are:

ARC of Owensboro, Boulware Mission, Building Stronger Families, Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, CrossRoads Inc, Daniel Pitino Shelter, Dream Riders, Foster Grandparent – AACS, Fresh Start for Women, Friends of Sinners, Girls Inc., God’s House of Hope Food Pantry, Green River Asset Building Coalition, Habitat for Humanity – UC, Hancock County Senior Services, Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet, Happy Pack, Head Start Audubon Area Community Services, H.L. Neblett Community Center, Hospice of Western Kentucky, Junior Achievement, Lighthouse Recovery Services, Nature to Nurture Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, New Beginnings, OASIS, Ohio Co Food Pantry, Ohio County 4-H, Owensboro Area Museum, Owensboro Family Y, Owensboro Regional Recovery, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program – AACS, Salvation Army, Senior Community Center ODC, Senior Companion Program – AACS, Senior Center – McLean County, St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children, United Way of Henderson, United Way of the Coalfields, United Way of the Ohio Valley and Western KY Botanical Garden.

To support the organizations, go to uwov.org/givingtuesday, text JOIN2020 to 41444 or become an Ambassador for your passion by texting JOIN2020 to 71777 and click “Become a Fundraiser”.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS