Gabe’s Tower demolition enters second week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Demolition of Gabe’s Tower continues this week in Owensboro after crews began work last week.

About six of the upper floors were taken down on Monday morning with a wrecking ball. The front entrance has also been removed.

Klench Construction officials say the building is down to about 70 feet. They will use an excavator to remove the remainder of the building this week.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)