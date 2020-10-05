Gov. Andy Beshear announces return of KYNECT

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he is bringing back KYNECT to provide Kentuckians with easier access to health coverage and other benefits.

Beshear said the new KYNECT has a new mobile-friendly format and offers expanded benefits. Enrollment is scheduled for 2021 to begin the exchange in January 2022.

Kentuckians are expected to save about $15 million a year.

“Even as the state continues to battle COVID-19, we have remained committed to moving the state forward on major initiatives including expanding access to health care,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every member of Team Kentucky should have health care – it is a basic human right. Now that KYNECT is back, it is easier for Kentuckians to access the benefits they need so they can afford to see a doctor and get the care they deserve.”

The new portal offers access to the national health benefit exchange; access to enrollment through the state, including Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance program (KCHIP) and the Kentucky Integrated Health Insurance Premium Payment program. Qualified families can now also access SNAP food assistance benefits and family and childcare assistance programs. Additional resources include support for job training, foster care, elder care and addiction, as well as support for veterans with disabilities, immigrants and refugees, homeless Kentuckians and many more people. The portal was created to bring these benefit information resources and community partners together for a better Kentucky in one location.

Whether someone visits from a computer or mobile device, Kentuckians can accomplish the tasks they’ve set out to do online, without having to stand in a line to apply for benefits.

Visit the new KYNECT here.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

