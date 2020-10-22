Gov. Andy Beshear calls on Kentuckians to limit their gatherings to immediate family

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) Gov. Andy Beshear said on Wednesday the White House is saying Kentuckians in red or orange counties shouldn’t have any gatherings at all beyond immediate family.

“There is so much spread at family gatherings, events at the house, as well as weddings and funerals,” the Governor said. “At the very least, we need people to be a lot more cognizant of the dangers of these gatherings, especially when people aren’t wearing masks the whole time.”

Beshear said 44 cases came from just one wedding and 14 cases from one family gathering. One funeral caused seven cases and one coffee gathering resulted in eight cases and two deaths. While he doesn’t expect weddings and funerals to stop, the Governor said Kentuckians need to be more careful. He also said no one should be having parties.

“The difference between where we are now and where we were in March is that now we know how to stop the spread,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s like being in the challenge of your lifetime, it’s like being in a war – except you know 100% how to win. The question is, are you going to execute the plan to win?”

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

