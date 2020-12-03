Gov. Beshear announces funding for Green River Area Development District

(WEHT) Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced two awards totaling $256,580 from the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) for two initiatives to expand workforce development opportunities in Western Kentucky. The projects will expand on-the-job training opportunities, create a pipeline of well-trained workers in critical industries and create opportunity for Kentuckians in the Green River area and Paducah.

The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) received $150,000 for the Hire to Operate (H20) program, which will support the Kentucky Rural Water Association’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. This program will strengthen the current and future pools of qualified water/wastewater systems operation specialists by providing instruction and hands-on training opportunities. This investment will train 10 individuals in Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties.

West Kentucky Community & Technical College will use $106,580 for its LPN-RN Accelerated Bridge program, which pairs online coursework with a simulation lab to allow students to complete the LPN-RN program in as little as one year. This program will help offset a nursing shortage by placing well-trained employees into the workforce by training up to 45 LPNs.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)

