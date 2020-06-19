Gov. Beshear calling on KY lawmakers to make Juneteenth a state holiday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Friday, June 19 is also known as ‘Juneteenth.’

It’s the day that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

June 19 is the anniversary of the day when Union Army General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas in 1865, announcing the Civil War was over, and that all slaves in Texas were free.

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth.

He is also calling on state lawmakers to make it a state holiday.

For the first time, some major companies like Target, JC Penney, Google and Best Buy will recognize Juneteenth, making it a holiday for employees.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS